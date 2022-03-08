INDEPENDENCE – As celebration for National Disability Awareness Month, the Bulletin Journal would like to highlight local groups that work to help individuals in the community. One of these groups is B&D Services. According to their website, their mission is “to encourage and support persons with disabilities in making independent choices.” B&D Services provides a variety of assistance to individuals with disabilities as well as the elderly, so they are able to keep living where they choose to.
B&D was established in 1993. It was created to assist individuals as they moved out from Malone Creek Estates (Buchanan County Home). Their first services were designed for adults who needed assistance living independently in their homes. Over time, B&D expanded its services to include assistance for children along with adults. They currently aid over 125 individuals in the surrounding communities. With these individuals, B&D handles children and adults with intellectual or physical disability, brain injury, require behavioral health support and the aging community. Their services are mostly provided under the Home and Community Based Waiver Program which includes: Intellectual Disability Waiver, Brain Injury Waiver, Elder Waiver, Physical Disability Waiver, Health and Disability Waiver, and Home-Based Habilitation.
Julie Schwarting, Executive Director of B&D Services, recently spoke about some new developments with the company. B&D Services just received an Iowa Workforce Development Employer Innovation Fund grant. They received this grant at the end of January of this year. This grant is designed to help employers with the employee crisis. For B&D Services, the money is going towards the goal of obtaining 20 new employees. The grant will go toward hiring and training the new employees.
B&D Services has a motto of, “Bridging Dreams to Reality.” According to Schwarting, this extends not only to clients, but to employees as well. In that order, they have just increased their starting pay to $15 an hour, to help their employees reach their financial goals. She also said that their goal is to make sure all of their clients live as long as possible safely, in their own community.
B&D also received financial assistance from the East Central Region, which went towards things like buying part of the building they work in, to recently buying a new, Wheelchair accessible 2021 van. Before owning the van, B&D had no way of transporting clients who required wheelchairs. Now, they can extend their services to their current clients, as well as extend services to new clients! Schwarting was very excited with these new developments and the ability to help even more people than ever before.