When I left the office back on August 29, I knew I was going to be out for a few days, but I never realized how long it would be, or what my family and I would be going through.
On the 30th, I had surgery at the VA Hospital in Iowa City. The procedure is called right hemicollectomy or in simpler terms the removal of the right side of my large intestine. This was necessitated after a somewhat freakishly large polyp was discovered during a colonoscopy. The surgery itself went fine and by Sept. 1, it was determined I could go home and actually spent the night of the 1st in my own bed.
But there was also a great deal of nausea and midday on Friday I was throwing up things that you aren’t supposed be throwing up. I was sick, dehydrated and about as miserable as it was humanly possible to be. I called the VA clinic in Cedar Rapids and they immediately recommended that I go to Virginia Gay Hospital to get some IV fluids.
It ended up being the best medical advice I ever received.
We are so very, very fortunate to have our local hospital, and that is a gross understatement, although it seems to impossible to come up with the right words to do the place justice. No, it's not Mayo or UIHC; but as far as I'm concerned it's way better.
From the time I entered the doors at VGH through Monday night, I spent nearly 72 hours there, most of it with a 16-gauge tube up my nose and down into my stomach. Working off the recommendations of the medical team I was allowed nothing by mouth for that time.
Saturday was the worst. At some point late in the afternoon, I began to get delirious. I have no recollection of any of it, but it scared Angie to the point that she told me I sounded and even looked exactly like my dad when he was in his worst stages of Alzheimer’s disease. For all I know I was dying inside.
But Virginia Gay Hospital saved my life; I want to say thank you, but it seems so inadequate.
For a small-town hospital, VGH is top-notch; a great emergency department, state-of-the-art radiology department, and clean, comfortable rooms. But most of all it’s the people, and that is the greatest asset of them all.
They are your friends and neighbors; their kids go to school with your kids, and you sing in same church choir together. And 24/7/365, they leave their homes and families to go to the hospital to care for us. And they aren’t just there doing a job, picking up a check, either. From the crew that mops the floor right on through to the top of the medical staff, they are committed professionals who care; care right down to their souls about every soul that walks through those doors.
At times over the weekend when I was at my lowest, they refused to let me give up. At the times when my wife was the most frightened, they did what they could to reassure her and even when she went home, they stayed in touch until I could finally call her. And with every smile, every nod of the head every kind and encouraging word, they lifted us up.
All of the fancy equipment in the world is great, but it takes those amazing people to run that equipment, to read the results and to carefully explain them to the patients and their families. And they do it all in such a soft, caring manner. In the midst of Saturday’s nightmare, after Angie came back to see me, the staff offered her soda, a pillow and even a blanket if she wanted to spend the night.
A hospital is about state-of-the-art whatevers or at least that’s what the TV commercials like you to think. VGH’s greatest asset is its people. I’m somewhat hesitant to start naming names because I’ll leave people out, but if I encountered you over those 72 hours, please know that I love you all and can’t say thank you enough...even if the words are woefully inadequate.
- Wesley Lyons and Tammy Madsen, the PAs who directed my care and never pulled a single punch when they had to be tough and honest.
- Nurses like Lori, Dolores, Michele, Melissa and Eric, who were tasked with listening to me whine, kicked my ass at every turn and refused to let me surrender.
- Todd and everyone in Imaging who understood how miserable I was and managed to make the seemingly countless trips I had to make downstairs not only quick, but somehow lighthearted.
— CNAs like Madi, Megan, and Maddux (named for Braves’ pitcher Greg Maddux) who survived my countless calls.
— Our illustrious Director of Medicine, or Surgeon General, or next offensive coordinator of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Dr. Brian Meeker, who spent part of his weekend monitoring my case online and even stopped in to see me on Labor Day to kick me in the butt and tell me I’d be OK.
— And then there was that smile Monday morning, when someone walked into my room to update my board. I heard a familiar “Hi Jeff,” coming out from behind a mask that was capped by a set of big, smiling brown eyes as one of my favorite humans, future Dr. Lillie Lamont walked in, doing her holiday shift at VGH as she prepares for med school. I knew I was OK then.
A hospital isn’t “good” because of buildings or equipment or fancy advertising campaigns. It’s good because of the people — ALL of the people — that make it up. No, it’s not Mayo or UIHC...Virgina Gay Hospital is way better than either. It’s our friends and neighbors who care about us more than any of us can even fathom.
And all I can say is thank you...until I come up with something better.
In the meantime, break is over...it’s time to get back to work.