MOUNT VERNON — It all seemed to start so well.
The ninth-ranked Benton Bobcats went into No. 2 Mount Vernon’s Bellamy Bowl Saturday and through the first series things looked good. The ‘Cats held the vaunted Mustang offense three and out on their first series, forcing a punt. The Bobcats took the ball deep in their own territory.
At which point disaster struck.
On the ‘Cats first snap, the ball sailed past and/or through quarterback Owen Tjelmeland’s hands. It ended up in the end zone and the ‘Cat QB went for the ball and seemed to have control, which would have meant a safety. But the ball squirted away, Mount Vernon recovered and the score was suddenly up 7-0, barely a minute and a half into the game.
But back came the Bobcats. A nearly quarter long drive culminated with running back Carson Bruns scoring on a two-yard dive. The conversion was good and the ‘Cats had tied things at 7-7.
Mount Vernon came right back. It took less than four minutes for the Mustangs to drive to the Benton four-yard line. From there All-State quarterback candidate Joey Rhomberg hit Ethan Wood with a four-yard toss for the score. The kick failed, but with 8:44 left in the half, Mount Vernon would retake the lead, 13-7.
Benton had another three and out and the ‘Cats were about to punt. The only problem was that the punt blocked, putting Mount Vernon back in business. Taking advantage of field position and a personal foul, the Mustangs drove to the Benton 15. From there Rhomberg found Evan Brase in the end zone. Once again the conversion failed, but as the first half ended, the Mustangs had taken a 19-7 lead.
The second half was one of of ball control. Mount Vernon ate up most of the third quarter, driving deep into Bobcat territory all the way to the 11-yard line. But the the Benton offense was stymied, and Mount Vernon was able to hang on for the 12-point win.
The key to the game came down to Mount Vernon’s ability to corral Tjelmeland. The Benton signal caller had been able to run almost unencumbered in wins against Vinton-Shellsburg and Marion, but four sack and seven tackles for loss left Tjelmeland with just seven yards rushing on 10 attempts, and a five-for 10 passing night for 53 yards, all to Easton Pfiffner.
Bruns carried 23 times for 86 yards and that lone TD.
The Bobcats get back on the road Friday as they travel to Tiffin to take on Clear Creek-Amana.