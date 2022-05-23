Ending the track and field season at Drake Stadium for State is every Iowa high school athlete’s goal, and for nine Center Point-Urbana girls events that’s exactly what they accomplished this past weekend in Des Moines.
Senior Kora Katcher and sophomore Emma Wilkerson started things off with the 3,000m run, placing 12th and 23rd in a packed race. Katcher would go on to place 17th in the 1,500m run with a time of 5:09 to finish her track career.
“They’ve consistently been top five at meets this season, and when you can double score that’s big for our team,” coach Dennis Gilbertson said. “They’ve set the tone for us in distance all season.”
In the field events, sophomore Ava Maloney placed 12th with a jump of 16’-7” in her second time qualifying for the event. Junior Taylor Luscomb qualified for State for the first time in her career, finishing 17th in discus with a best throw of 111’-7”. Both are Drake Relays qualifiers and school record-holders returning next season.
“Long jump practices has been limited because we don’t have normal facilities at home for that,” Gilbertson said. “Meets are where Ava gets her best practice in and she continues to find consitency. Taylor has been solid all season long. I know she’s ready to take the next step after qualifying for Drake twice and getting to State. She’s setting herself up for a strong senior season.”
Junior Laine Hadsall was 24th in the open 100 with a time of 13.55, but that was hardly her only 100 of the State meet. She took the second leg in the sprint medley alongside Maloney, senior Ryley Goebel and freshman Addy Tupa to a 17th place finish. The 4x100 of Maloney, Hadsall, freshman Maya Burkhart and Goebel were 15th with a season best 51.09. The 4x200 of Maloney, Hadsall, Tupa and Goebel also recorded a PR of 1:48.96 to finish 15th. Goebel, a Northern Iowa basketball signee, went out for track this season for the first time since middle school and was “a huge addition” for the Stormin’ Pointers in her lone season.
“These relays would have done well this season, but Ryley elevated them to the next level,” Gilbertson said. “These girls in our relays all know each other from other sports and had great relationships with each other. Losing her to graduation will be hard., but we’re confident we have returning girls that can fit that role.”
CPU will see Goebel and Katcher graduate with their senior class, but the Stormin’ Pointers also return four-event qualifiers in Hadsall and Maloney, along with freshmen in Burkhart and Tupa.