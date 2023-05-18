The continuum of care benefit offered to Bartels residents may not be a tangible amenity one can drive by or tour the facility and see, but to those who live here and have taken advantage of the priority admission, it is priceless and offers peace of mind.
The continuum of care services enables any of Bartels’ residents to move to a higher level of care when needed, even if this is temporary for skilled care or rehabilitation following a hospital stay or surgery before returning to their home at Eisenach Village or Anna Estates, apartment at Eichhorn Haus, Linden Place or Aspen Cottage. Even the clients of Bartels-at-Home appreciate this benefit as they transition from their home to one of the communities on the Bartels campus. This provides residents and clients peace of mind and allows them to stay within the Bartels community they have come to love and trust.
Bartels has been serving Waverly and the surrounding area for over 60 years and is proud to carry out its mission of enriching lives through quality services and Christian care.
Along with continuum of care services, Bartels offers a long list of other amenities including a full-time chaplaincy program, music therapy and leisure services, physical therapy services, transportation, as well as a 20-acre campus with a beautiful walking trail and gazebos, ice cream den, beauty shops and inviting family and activity gathering areas including the Fireside Room and Good Shepherd Chapel.
Bartels has also partnered with the community businesses, organizations, Wartburg College and local schools to provide services, programming, activities and enriching experiences. These partnerships are not limited to the main campus and provide added value to being a part of Eisenach Village and Anna Estates.
Through the years, Waverly’s only nursing center has evolved from a “home of the aged” to a multilevel retirement community, offering a full range of health care and retirement living services.
The experienced staff at Bartels is dedicated to providing residents a value-added lifestyle in which they are not only provided the care they require, but are offered opportunities for socialization and learning as well as additional support services.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community includes at-home services, three independent living communities, two assisted living communities including one specializing in the early stages of memory care, skilled and rehabilitation care, long-term nursing care and memory care.
The newest community to the Bartels family is Anna Estates, an active living, 55-plus independent community located just north of Eisenach Village. The new development has just broke ground on its first home in the first phase, which will include seven individual homes and 20 duplexes for a total of 47 homes. The five floorplans range from 1,675 sq. ft. to 1,900 sq. ft. For more information on Anna Estates, please call Chris Tjebkes at 319-352-1258 or email ctjebkes@bartelscommunity.org.
In addition to the physical communities, another quickly expanding service offered is Bartels-at-Home. This in-home service provides peace of mind for family members and assists individuals in staying safely in their home longer. Compassionate caregivers offer a variety of quality services tailored to each person’s needs including transportation to appointments, social events and errands, light housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, medication reminders, personal hygiene services, bathing and dressing assistance, resources for other services and companionship. There is a free consultation for all services.
A lending program for a variety of medical equipment has also been a successful addition. This is a donation-based program. Collected donations are used toward cleaning, maintenance and purchasing of equipment so Bartels can continue the program and serve the area communities. Some of the items available include wheelchairs, commodes, standard walkers, canes, crutches, knee scooters, bath benches, shower chairs, toilet seat risers and overbed tables.
Bartels Foot Spa has been so well received by the community, it is now offered twice a month. The foot spa is open to the public and is for anyone 55 or older and wanting assistance caring for their feet. The 30-minute scheduled appointment includes a warm foot soak, cleaning and clipping of toenails, filing and smoothing of rough edges, massage with lotion, foot assessment, pulse and blood pressure check.
For more information about any of the services offered, continuum of care or the lifestyle options and communities, call (319) 352-4540 or email bartels@bartelscommunity.org.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community is proud to carry out its vision: “Engaging hearts, transforming lives, and celebrating the strengths of seniors. Striving to build communities where individuals flourish in an environment where spirituality is nurtured and independence and joy are fostered.”