Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, is always striving to make the work-place culture better with a concerted effort and focus on our core values, wellness (physical and mental), diversity, recruitment, retention and development. This has been achieved with many success stories and learning along the way due to a variety of committees created with staff representation from across departments.
Some of the committees which have come together to champion these efforts include the wellness committee, recruitment and retention committee, diversity committee and fun squad.
With work-place culture a top priority to retain and recruit top-quality staff, creating a new set of values for the organization was the first step. These were established from all of the employees voting on what values were most important to them. These were then taken and developed into the top five values, which ended up spelling HEART – Honesty, Empathy, Accountability, Respect and Teamwork. An anonymous donor made it possible for Bartels to create t-shirts with the values logo on them and provide enough for each staff member to have one.
These values are continually being reinforced in the weekly leadership meetings, staff huddles, staff activities and with the Bartels HEART card program. All staff are encouraged to give another staff member a Bartels HEART card if they have demonstrated one of Bartels’ values. These cards can be turned in for a small treat and entered into a monthly drawing for a $50 gift card. Staff enjoy giving them out and receiving them as well. The winner drawn each month is the Bartels Employee of the Month and featured in the Bartels BEAT newsletter for staff and the local newspaper.
The values are also featured as the screensavers on all of the computers in the facility and on promotional items given out to staff as prizes and gifts.
One innovative way we have invested in our workforce and to carry out our value of “Empathy” is to promote the importance of mental health. Bartels is actively participating in the national Make It OK program and supported our Human Resources director Amber McLey to take the Mental Health First Aid course and become an instructor of the course. McLey in turn has been able to initiate a cultural change within the workplace to de-stigmatize mental illness and “Make It OK” for residents, families and staff to talk about mental health, seek treatment, and/or get necessary help. She is creating a better understanding of mental health, which will have an impact on the grace we give someone who needs a little extra support. Knowing the warning signs of a mental health challenge before it becomes a crisis could significantly impact the life of any member of our community.
“I have always believed Bartels is the best place to live and work, and now if we can bring this knowledge to the forefront of our culture it will only be that much better,” stated McLey.
“Since the start of the pandemic I have witnessed so much depression, anxiety, and burnout among employees,” stated McLey. “People are feeling lost and sometimes hopelessness at the idea of this new normal. Being able to talk about those feelings amongst your peers is so important. Employers who help employees understand they are not alone in those feelings and that mental health challenges are so common in our society will reduce stigma and get people to the resources they need sooner.
“Bartels is one of those employers,” McLey continued. “Paula Geise is a very active and supportive CEO. She is always looking for ways to develop her team to be the very best for residents and staff. When we heard about this initiative, she was immediately committed to Bartels being involved. The rest of the team was also very supportive of me while I was completing the trainings. I wanted to be part of a solution that can make a real difference in people’s lives immediately. Mental health first aid is critical in shortening the time a person spends within their challenge and begins recovery.”
The mental health initiative is one piece to our amazing wellness program at Bartels. The wellness committee strives to make Bartels a healthy work environment – as a healthy staff is also a happy staff.
Wellness programming includes monthly challenges, healthy snacks, speakers, furry friend visitors, chair massages, a color walk and much more. Some of the challenges have included a hydration challenge, walking challenge, healthy eating bingo, better sleep bingo and challenges to reduce our screen/social media time, just to name a few. Participants receive quality prizes including white noise machines, light therapy lamps, exercise resistance bands, Yeti water bottles, t-shirts, and $50 gift cards for the grocery store.
Wellness speakers have focused on mental health, relaxation techniques, stress awareness and seasonal affective disorder.
Wellness Wednesdays were added with healthy snacks, fruit or vegetables and infused water available to staff members. It has even included giveaways of sunscreen and salt for those slippery winter sidewalks. This day has become very popular with employees as they are excited to see the healthy option each week.
Along with wellness, Bartels continuously works to invest and develop its staff through continuing education for all staff, leadership academy for team leaders, and participation in LAI conference by numerous staff members.
Bartels recently invested in a new Auscultation Manikin for improved continuing education of our current staff and training in our C.N.A. course. The C.N.A. course was developed by Bartels to encourage individuals to become C.N.A.s and work at Bartels. The nearest community college offering the course is over 30 minutes away and there is a fee. We offer the course not only for free, but they are also paid while taking the course. Bartels recently revamped the course to make it team effort with not only the staff development nurse teaching the course, but also having assistance from the HR director and another nurse who specializes in wound care.
Since we have done this, the past two courses have been full and all of the individuals passed the certification test.
This course is open to anyone interested, but also has been a successful stepping stone for our current staff. Bartels has had numerous dietary staff and resident assistants take the course to advance their careers in long-term care. Some of these individuals have gone on to become LPNs and RNs and are still employed by Bartels today. The nurse assisting with the course started at Bartels as a C.N.A., became a nurse and is now enjoying helping others start on their path in long-term healthcare.
An open line of communication and good relationship with our staff assists in the development and advancement of our staff and to know what their goals and wishes are. Our previous HR director is now our Administrator and just recently, our Leisure Services director has become our new Assisted Living Memory Care director.
Knowing the pulse of the staff and the trends of what is working well and what is not is important to the leadership team at Bartels. Over the past three years, the policy has been put in place to conduct a staff survey annually at the same time each year and to keep the survey the same to be able to compare from year to year. These results are compiled and not only used to determine trends by the leaders, but results are also shared with all of the staff in their departmental meetings.
One example of a direct result from the staff surveys, was to improve our onboarding process of new hires and to include more customer service training and review of our values before they start in their departments.
Another important factor in fostering a quality work-place culture is diversity. Bartels created a diversity committee of staff members to continually work on ways to be inclusive. Hiring processes have been evaluated and revised as part of this effort. One example of this is the creation of onboarding paperwork to assist those who do not speak fluent English to allow them be successful at Bartels.
Bartels works closely with the Larrabee Center and Inclusion Connection, which provides jobs to those with a variety of learning disabilities. Several individuals have been hired and work at Bartels through these programs and are excelling.
A good relationship has been built with the local college, which also promotes diversity within our workforce in rural Iowa including both racial diversity and geographic diversity of students from across the country.
Ongoing efforts to create a fun atmosphere and to show appreciation to the staff is conducted by the Bartels Fun Squad. This group plans Fun Fridays with different snacks and drinks every Friday afternoon, monthly staff recognition events for employees with work anniversaries. One-year anniversaries receive a Bartels gift item, then 5, 10, 15 and 20-year anniversaries receive a gift card. The Fun Squad plans National Nursing Home Week, a fall tailgating event, a spring employee appreciation picnic, annual Bartels Olympics games, dress-up themed days, pumpkin decorating contests, holiday events, scavenger hunts and much more. There is never a dull moment around our campus and staff from a variety of departments and levels including C.N.A.s to the CEO are on this committee.
Another committee created at Bartels to take the values to the next level is our recruitment and retention committee. They have successfully implemented a multi-tiered approach to making Bartels a very desirable place to work. From these meetings, a referral bonus was created to reward the current employees who refer new hires, as well as the new hires receiving a bonus. Wage increases were also developed and suggested by this committee.
Along with these monetary incentives, the recruitment and retention committee continually returns to the promotion of our HEART values and work-place culture as the biggest draw to working at Bartels. Digital ad campaigns have been created to showcase our values and culture along with a strong social media presence.
Bartels proudly boasts an increase in the retention of newer staff this past year and the longevity of numerous staff members with over 20 years and even a few with over 30 years. There are currently 13 staff members with over 20 years of service and three staff members with over 30 years of service.
As Bartels continues to invest in its employees and stay focused on the long-term goals of a healthy work-place culture, Bartels will remain an excellent place to work and our mission of enriching lives through quality care and Christian services will be carried out.