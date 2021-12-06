Vinton-Shellsburg senior Abby Bartz is taking her throwing arm up north to Waverly, signing with Wartburg track and field on Thursday and will compete beginning next school year.
“I know it will be a whole different experience, but I’m excited to continue my track career at the college level,” Bartz said. “I’m looking forward to working with new coaches and teammates who can take me to the next level as a thrower.”
Bartz drew interest from the Knights after a breakout junior season, qualifying for the Drake Relays in shot put and later placing 14th at State. The sudden calls from several colleges inspired Bartz to continue her athletic career after high school, choosing Wartburg for her next destination.
“The coaches, teammates, and professors were very welcoming and made me feel comfortable during my visit,” Bartz said. “The facilities at Wartburg are unbelievable. It felt like home to me.”
But before Bartz steps foot on the Wartburg campus as a Knight, she has a few goals left in mind. First, beat the current VS shot put record of 40’-6”. Her personal best is 39’, which qualified her for the Drake Relays back in April. Second, make a return trip to the Drake Relays this upcoming spring with a qualifying top 24 throw in the state. Third, return to the State meet and improve upon last season’s throw.
Abby is the daughter of Brad and Brenda of Vinton. She is involved in track, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society at VSHS. Bartz plans on majoring in Exercise Science and minoring in Psychology while attending Wartburg.