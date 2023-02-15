Vinton native Abby Bartz had plenty of success as a thrower in high school. Two-time Drake Relays qualifier. Two-time State qualifier. Even that couldn’t fully prepare her for her track and field college career at Hawkeye Community College.
“The transition from high-school to college was quite drastic,” Bartz said. “I went from only a season that lasted a couple months and a practice a day to a season that lasts 10 months and sometimes consists of two practices a day. It was also a crazy transition competition wise. Some throwers at college meets have some crazy marks and it was hard not to compare myself to them as a freshman especially since I had a successful high school career.”
But the former Vikette pushed through these challenges and injuries to meet the marks to qualify for junior college indoor nationals in both shot put and weight throw next month in Washburn, KS.
“It is extremely exciting, it honestly still doesn’t feel real to me,” Bartz said. “I give credit the most to my coaches. Not only to my college coach who has been so patient with me and has taught me so many new things and helped me with my successes.”
Bartz didn’t stop there. She gave credit to her high school throws coach, Jim Womochil, who she stated is “a big reason I’m where I’m at today.” Her parents were also heavy on her mind.
“He always pushed me throughout high school and really just encouraged me to chase that mark,” Bartz said. “Coach deserves tons of credit for helping me achieve great things in this sport. I also have to give so much credit to my parents. I’m traveling hours away every weekend to these meets that last hours and they very rarely miss. They are the most supportive people in my life and I wouldn’t be where I am without there continuous support.”
With her first major collegiate goal achieved, Bartz now sets her sights on reaching All-American status by placing within the top eight of an event. She also is interested in picking up javelin throwing in the upcoming outdoor track and field season.