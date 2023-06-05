Benton Community baseball
Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Van Horne
Benton 8, Vinton-Shellsburg 1
VS 100 000 0 – 1
BC 102 032 x – 8
Benton (8-3) had 11 hits against Vinton-Shellsburg (0-8). Jordan Thys was 1 for 4. Easton Patterson was 1 for 4. Wyatt Rinderknecht was 1 for 3. Cael Kaestner was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. Evan Daugherty was 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Lane Kaestner had one RBI. Drew Fillenworth was 1 for 3. The team had four walks and six strikeouts. The team had two errors. Lane Kaestner threw for seven innings, allowed three hits, one run, walked no one, hit two batters and struck out 12 for the win.
Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Williamsburg
Benton 4, Williamsburg 2
Benton 7, Williamsburg 6
BC 100 200 31 — 7
W 203 010 00 — 6
Statistics are coming.
Benton hosts East Marshall (9-4) on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
Benton Community softball
Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Monticello
Benton 2, Monticello 0
BC 100 010 0 – 2
M 000 000 0 – 0
No statistics yet.
Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Williamsburg
Williamsburg 3, Benton 0
BC 000 000 0 — 0
W 110 001 x — 3
Benton (4-6) had seven hits against Williamsburg (7-0). They had no walks and 15 strikeouts. More statistics are coming.
Williamburg 5, Benton 1
BC 000 000 1 — 1
W 001 040 x — 5
Benton had five hits in the second game, walked six times and struck out six times. More statistics are coming.
Benton hosts Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1) on Saturday, June 3, at 3 p.m.