VAN HORNE – Benton Community is delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs. Katie Bauder as the new Principal of Keystone Elementary. Mrs. Bauder will assume her role on July 1, 2023, bringing with her a wealth of experience, a dedication to education, and a strong commitment to creating an inclusive and dynamic learning environment for students.
With her extensive background in education and a profound understanding of students' unique needs, Mrs. Bauder exemplifies a leadership style rooted in collaboration and inclusivity. Her unwavering focus on student achievement, individualized learning, education approaches, and social-emotional growth perfectly aligns with the district's vision and values.
Mrs. Bauder's diverse experience in elementary education, intermediate education, secondary education, and special education, coupled with her exceptional leadership skills, makes her the ideal candidate for this vital position. Her previous work at the AEA has provided her with valuable insights into educational best practices and an understanding of the broader education landscape.
Expressing her enthusiasm about her new role, Mrs. Bauder shared, "I am thrilled, blessed, and honored to serve Benton Community as the next Principal at Keystone Elementary. I have a deep desire to see all
students achieve their goals and develop 21st-century skills for their success. With my strong community ties and broad professional experiences, I believe I will be a valuable resource to the district's leadership team as we collaborate with parents, students, and staff to create educational environments where students can thrive.
I eagerly anticipate rejoining the Benton Community family. It is great to #BeABobcat!"
Mrs. Bauder holds a Master's degree in Educational Leadership and a BA in Elementary Education, equipping her with the knowledge and expertise to excel in her new role.
Benton Community invites the entire community to extend a warm welcome to Mrs. Katie Bauder. Her passion for education and dedication to student success will undoubtedly make her an invaluable addition to our elementary building, staff, parents, and students.