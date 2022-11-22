Historical Society

BCGS Treasurer Jan Heineman presenting a $1,000 check to the Bremer County Historical Society President Jill Everding, BCGS Co-Presidents Karen Shields and Mary Buls.

 Courtesy Photo//

The Bremer County Genealogical Society has donated $1,000 to the fund to repair the wall at the Bremer County Historical Society Museum at Fourth and Bremer in Waverly. They are gaining toward their goal which they desperately need to reach so repairs can be made on the historic landmark.