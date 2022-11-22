The Bremer County Genealogical Society has donated $1,000 to the fund to repair the wall at the Bremer County Historical Society Museum at Fourth and Bremer in Waverly. They are gaining toward their goal which they desperately need to reach so repairs can be made on the historic landmark.
BCGS donates to Bremer County Historical Society Museum
