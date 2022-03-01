INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary is continuing its commitment to assist local students pursuing health care careers. This spring, the BCHC Auxiliary will award $6,000 in scholarship funding to students entering into or continuing their education in a human healthcare related field.
Qualifying applicants must be reside or work in Buchanan County, or be employed by Buchanan County Health Center. Three scholarships of $1,000 will be awarded to current college students or students of non-traditional means continuing their education in a human healthcare related field. In addition, three scholarships of $1,000 will be awarded through local Buchanan County high-school scholarship programs to seniors who intend to study a field of human healthcare upon graduation. Only those who are current college students or non-traditional students should formally apply for the Auxiliary scholarship. High school seniors will be evaluated and selected separately by their school’s scholarship selection committee and should not complete a scholarship application, as it will not be reviewed. All recipients will be invited to attend the BCHC Auxiliary Scholarship Dinner on Thursday, June 2, at the First Presbyterian Church in Independence for recognition.
Due by Friday, April 15, 2022, applications are available at the BCHC Medical Office Building front desk or online at BCHealth.org/Scholarship. For more information, please call 319-332-0905.