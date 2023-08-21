VINTON — The old saying goes, “Good things come to those who wait.”
In the case of Benton County Speedway, it’s going to be great things well worth the wait Sunday, August 27.
With the August 20 season championship program postponed due to dangerous heat indexes, the IMCA Weekly Racing season will now wrap up on Sunday, August 27 at The Bullring, and also feature the originally scheduled championship night for the inaugural Pro Late Model Tour.
Track champions will be crowned in the Friesen Performance IMCA Modifieds presented by Beaty Excavating, IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars presented by Christie Door Company, Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Houdek Auto Center, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks presented by Vermedahl Logistics, Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts presented by iHeart Radio and INEX Legends presented by Legends.Direct.
No heat races will be run in the six weekly divisions. Features only are scheduled, with the top 12 in season points inverted at the front of their respective main events.
Out of car introductions on the front stretch will be held prior to the start of each feature. Lap counts will be determined by the number of drivers signed in for each division. The regular weekly purse structure will apply for those divisions.
Touring Late Models will run a normal night of heat race qualifying prior to their 30-lap, $3,500-to-win championship event.
Earlier start times are in effect for the August 27 championship program. Both pit gate and grandstand will open at 3 p.m., with hot laps at 5 and racing to follow.
Grandstand admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for ages 6-14. Kids ages five and under will be admitted free if accompanying a paid adult.
Adult pit passes are $30 and pit passes for kids are $15 each.
No intermissions are planned for championship night. Any necessary track prep will be conducted during driver introductions.
For the latest news, log on to BCSBullRing.com or @BCSBullRing on Facebook. On race day, the track phone number is 319 883-9984.
The August 27 championship program will be broadcast live by IMCA.tv.