BCSPC Shines Light on the Darkness

Vinton — The fundamental mission of the Benton County Suicide Prevention Coalition, (BCSPC) is for Benton County to be a “zero suicide county.” Benton County Death Investigator, Braxton Morrison, believes this is possible. “We are a very close community. With effort, prevention and advocacy, we could truly be a zero suicide county. The vision of the coalition is to eliminate suicide in Benton County and we truly believe that is possible,” Morrison said.
Last year we had 6 suicides in Benton County, and in 2011 and in 2014. Since the current tracking system started in 1990, 6 is the most we’ve ever had. In hopes that more thorough investigation will help lead to prevention, the Benton County Medical Examiner’s office sent Morrison and another investigator to a class called “Psychological Autopsy Investigator.
“There are three components to suicide prevention and awareness; prevention, intervention and postvention. Think of it as a circle. Good prevention is postvention. BCSPC focuses on the prevention and postvention components of suicide awareness, not the intervention. We are here to actively advocate for prevention and to do that postvention followup. To do that, we need to talk to survivors, because there are many more people that survive from suicide attempts than die from suicide, so survivors can really help us with postvention by sharing their story,” Morrison said.
Morrison understands that this is hard for survivors as there is still a stigma around this issue. One of the goals of the coalition is to help eliminate that stigma and make surviving suicide easier to talk about. Morrison also wants people to understand how someone who chooses to attempt or complete suicide might be feeling.
“I think its important for people to know what many people who attempt and complete suicide feel. Most humans have a natural need to live, ‘the survival instinct,’ and people that complete suicide or attempt suicide, they’ve overridden that instinct and that does not happen naturally.
The Interpersonal Theory of Suicide includes, perceived burdensomeness, thwarted belongingness, and capability. I think if we truly just were kind to people, a lot of suicide attempts and completions would be limited because if people just felt like they belonged, and they weren’t a burden to others that would reduce a lot of suicides,” Morrison said.
Another goal for the coalition is the “identification and dissemination of resources, because we are learning that many people in Vinton, and the surrounding communities, do not even know that the Service Center exists. That’s an amazing service and quite literally everything you would need if you are in a crisis, with the exception of hospital or medical care. Many little fires can build up into the burnout that can push people to the edge. We focus on connecting people with established resources to help prevent this,” Morrison said.
BCSPC focuses on the prevention and postvention components of suicide awareness, not the intervention. The coalition does not have a crisis line, so people should continue to reach out to area resources like 911 or 988, if they are in crisis.
If you, or someone you know, is in crisis, the following local resources are available for assistance. The Service Center located at the Old West School can help provide immediate resources for basic needs. Foundation 2, both the Mobile Crisis Outreach and the Youth Crisis components of Foundation 2, Benton County Rural Access Hub, Law Enforcement Mobile Crisis Unit, or Benton County EMS.
His background in law enforcement, emergency medical services, and crisis intervention has given Morrison a unique perspective on crisis management for our county. Now as a death investigator, he has seen firsthand, the lingering impact of suicide in our families and communities. Continually seeing the heartache suicide has on families motivated Morrison to create the BCSPC.
“I don’t think that a suicide doesn’t touch someone, everyone. It might not be family or friends, but if a suicide happens in Belle Plaine, it can affect somebody even in Urbana. Somebody’s affected by it. We brought this coalition together because there is a very clear need. I don’t think that I saw how big of a need there was until it started and it’s growing very quickly. People are wanting to donate, and people are wanting to be part of it. In just 4 months we have over 70 people on the email list,” Morrison said.
Out of the 70 members, around twenty people regularly attend BCSPC meetings, many of these representing local organizations such as; Foundation 2, both the Mobile Crisis Outreach and the Youth Crisis components of Foundation 2, Benton County Rural Access Hub, and Benton County Medical Examiner’s office.
“Everyone in the group has been touched by suicide in some way, whether its knowing someone, whether its been a family member, where its having attempted suicide in the past. We have all of those different levels of people being affected,” Morrison said.
In honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September, BCSPC will host the 1st Annual Benton County “Out of the Darkness” Awareness Walk on Sunday, September 10th from 7-9pm. The 2 mile walk will be held at the Benton Community MS/HS Track and Field Complex at 600 1st St in Van Horne. The track is wheelchair and stroller accessible and participants will have the option to decorate luminaries to be placed around the track. People can register for the walk the night of the event or by emailing the BCSPC at bentoncountyoutofthedarkness@gmail.com. Walks similar to the event in Van Horne will be happening all across the state of Iowa, and the entire nation on September 10th.
In November, BCSPC plans to host an event to coincide with “National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.” The coalition plans to create videos by anyone who is a survivor of suicide loss to raise awareness. Families or individuals interested in sharing their survival story are encouraged to reach out by email at info@bentoncountyspc.org.
Anyone interested in joining this effort is welcome to attend the next monthly meeting of the BCSPC. Regular meetings are held the first Monday of the month, (with the exception of holidays), at 6pm at the Van Horne Community Center, or on Zoom. Donations are always welcome, as well as input from new members. “We need people’s input. We need people to come to meetings, that’s the only way that we’re going to be able to achieve our vision,” Morrison said.