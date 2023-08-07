JOHNSTON — There are more ways than ever to get involved in Iowa PBS’s state fair coverage! For over 50 years, Iowa PBS has brought Iowa State Fair highlights statewide and will once again provide extensive coverage on air and online. Join the conversation on social media using #IowaPBSFair.
This year’s on-air and online coverage begins with the 2023 Iowa State Fair Parade, broadcast statewide and livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and iowapbs.org Wednesday, August 9 at 6:15 p.m. Fair 2023 nightly highlights will premiere Monday, August 14 through Saturday, August 19 at 9 p.m. Fair fans around the world can join in the fun by streaming the episodes on the PBS App or iowapbs.org.
Iowa PBS will provide live coverage of the Iowa State Fair Queen Competition. This will be an online only feature. Each year, young women from across the state come together in a showcase of leadership, citizenship and pageantry to vie for one coveted crown. The coronation will be livestreamed on YouTube and iowapbs.org on Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m.
Fairgoers also have the chance to be part of Iowa PBS’s coverage themselves! Fans are encouraged to share their favorite photos with Iowa PBS by tagging them on social media with #IowaPBSFair or uploading them via our Fair site. Tagged photos will be included in the fan gallery at iowapbs.org/fairphotos and highlighted on social media.
Follow Iowa PBS across social media for daily questions, quizzes and more ways to engage. Iowa PBS will be active on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, offering followers all-day coverage of the Iowa State Fair and a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes action of filming Fair 2023. Fans can even add Iowa PBS’s “Fair Food” lens on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat to discover which fair food they are!
Visit iowapbs.org/fair for Fair 2023 full episodes and features, highlights of 50 years of fair shows and more. Iowa PBS’s interactive map allows users to explore the fairgrounds, featuring decades of clips from Iowa State Fair events, contests and experiences from the most memorable locations.
Support for Fair 2023 on Iowa PBS is provided by EMC Insurance and the Iowa Pork Producers.
In addition to its statewide broadcast, Iowa PBS .1 is available to livestream on iowapbs.org/watch, pbs.org/livestream, the PBS Video App and YouTube TV. Iowa PBS programs, behind-the-scenes extras and more can be enjoyed on iowapbs.org, Facebook and YouTube. Viewers can also stream their favorite shows on demand using the PBS App, available on iOS, Android and many streaming devices.
Learn more at iowapbs.org.