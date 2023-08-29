Stoneware items are highly collectible and have been for decades. Part of the attraction is the various glazes along with a wide range of items available—butter crocks, churns, and water coolers, for example. Standard churns, for instance, might be 2 gallons in size or 3, 4, 5, 6, or 8 gallons and come in various glazes. Water coolers with various marks are typically found in a similar range, going from 2 to 10 gallons. Specialized collectors might favor a certain stoneware company, a certain mark, a certain type (just churns or water coolers), or some just collect all of the above (which is normally my preference!). Unique marks or stamps make these pieces easily recognizable and highly sought after today.
Around 1900 stoneware companies began to use advertising to market and sell their products. What today might be referred to as “brand recognition” was a tactic employed to keep a name or product in front of potential customers. Many stoneware/pottery companies had a common, easily recognizable stamp while marketing for a local general store or grocery store took this to another level. Two common utility stoneware items often found with local advertising are rolling pins and beater jars with three companies—Brush-McCoy, Western, and Red Wing—producing many of these collectible items.
J.W. McCoy has a long history of pottery and stoneware production associated with several firms in Ohio, including the Williams and McCoy Pottery Company, the Midland Pottery Company, and the Roseville Pottery Company. In 1899 the J.W. McCoy Pottery Company was formed, with a focus on simple utilitarian lines. In the early 1900s the firm diversified and added more decorative items—jardinières and pedestals along with umbrella stands with attractive glazes. George Brush joined the firm in 1909 and obtained controlling interest in the company by late 1911. In 1918 the McCoy family sold their interest in the firm but the name did not change until 1925. One staple for the firm was the “wildflower” rolling pin. Typically found in a blue-white pattern, those that list a business name and location are highly collectible and often sell in the $350-$500 range if not more (Figures 1-4).
Another firm that produced stoneware rolling pins was Western. In 1906, seven companies—Macomb Pottery Company, Macomb Stoneware, Monmouth Pottery Company, Weir Pottery, White Hall Pottery, along with Clinton Stoneware Company (Clinton, Missouri), and Fort Dodge Stoneware (Fort Dodge, Iowa)—joined forces to form Western Stoneware Company. Many Western pieces—churns and jugs to flowerpots and decorative pottery—were unmarked, but the maple leaf logo was widely used by the firm on many stoneware pieces (Figure 5). By 1925 Western Stoneware was producing stoneware containers in more than 200 different sizes that also varied in color. Western also made rolling pins with either blue or rust-colored bans. Some are plain ($40-$50) with no advertising while others often list a business and a location which is key in regard to desirability ($400-$600) (Figures 6-7).
The Red Wing Stoneware Company was founded in the late 1870s—taking its name from Red Wing, Minnesota—and utilized local supplies of clay to produce utility wares. Many early pieces possessed a salt glaze finish and were decorated with hand stenciled images. During the last few decades of the 1800s and early 1900s several local stoneware companies—Red Wing Stoneware Company (1878-1906), Minnesota Stoneware Company (1883-1906), North Star Stoneware Company (1892-1896), Union Stoneware Company (1894-1906)—combined to form the Red Wing Union Stoneware Company (1906-1936) followed by Red Wing Potteries (1936-1967).
Red Wing Union Stoneware made beater jars primarily in the 1920s and 1930s. Some were plain and contain no stamps or advertising (these might bring $20-$40) while others might possess a generic stamp or label (Red Wing Beater Jar Eggs Cream Salad Dressing) (Figure 8). Others possess advertising from large companies (When Beating Think Of Eating Bread Made From Monitor Flour or Wesson Oil For Making Good Things to Eat) which are more collectible than plain jars ($50-$75). These pieces, however, fail to match the collectability of jars with local advertising. Furniture stores, general stores, hardware stores . . . all promoted their businesses by giving away personalized beater jars. They were practical, functional items and are a tremendous example of branding to promote a product, a place, a store (Figures 9-10). Typically jars that possess a company name along with a location demand the highest prices, often in the $300-$500 range if not higher.
What initially began as a marketing plan to sell businesses and products, utility stoneware items (bowls, jugs, and pitchers along with rolling pins and beater jars) that include advertising are highly collectible today. Those from small towns that include advertising are extremely rare and command top dollar prices, especially if they include a name and location which makes the items more “personal.”
Special thanks to stoneware specialist Gail Peck for sharing her expertise and insights for this column.