Vinton-Shellsburg’s Anna Becker has seen her Vikettes bowling career come to a conclusion, but she’ll continue to roll strikes this fall at Hawkeye Community College, signing with the RedTails on Friday.
“I’ve bowled ever since I was young and being on a team has always felt like a family,” Becker said. “Hawkeye gave me that feeling and they have a great program. I’m excited to get better with them and grow with their team.”
Becker considered several other bowling programs in Iowa and Michigan before settling on Hawkeye, which has the nursing program she wanted. The RedTails compete at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo, a bowling alley Becker is very familiar with. The recent VS graduate was a four-year varsity bowler for the Vikettes, leading the program to State berths in 2019, 2021 and 2022 at Cadillac Lanes. Becker also qualified as an individual for State this year.
“Anna has the skills and the knowledge of the game to be very successful,” VS coach Amber Pattee said. “She puts forth her best foot everyday and I am very honored to have spent the last 4 years watching her grow.”
Becker is the daughter of Richard and Angie Becker of Vinton. Outside of bowling, she has been involved in softball, band, choir, basketball and volleyball during her years at Vinton-Shellsburg. Becker will study to be a registered nurse or physical therapy assistant while at Hawkeye.