VINTON-Benjamin David Sutton, 43, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, following an automobile accident.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home, Vinton. Services will be private. Per Ben’s wishes, the casket will be closed.
Ben was born October 12, 1977 in Vinton, the son of David and Jill Bliss Sutton. He was a 1996 graduate of Washington High School, Vinton and a 2000 graduate of Kirkwood Community College, receiving an Associates Degree. Ben was currently employed as a Transportation Team Lead with Van Meter of Cedar Rapids.
On May 12, 2001, Ben was united in marriage to his best friend, Marla Roster. The couple later divorced, but remained good friends.
Ben enjoyed ice fishing, hunting, golfing, the Hawkeyes, helping on the farm, was a master of “napping,” but his greatest joy was his children and attending their activities.
Ben is survived by his daughters: Taryn and Grace Sutton of Vinton; son, Kade Sutton of Vinton; parents: David and Jill Sutton of Vinton; brother, Scott “Hoss” Sutton (Sarah Mathis) of Center Point; maternal grandmother, Dorothy (Bliss) Albert of Vinton; paternal grandparents, Dale and Donna Sutton of Vinton; and ex-wife, Marla Sutton of Vinton and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ben was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Bliss; step-grandfather, Roger Albert and nephew, Royce Sutton.
A memorial for Ben’s children, Taryn, Grace and Kade, has been established.
Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home is caring for Ben and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.