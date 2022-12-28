VAN HORNE — Benton Community School District has announced a General Obligation (GO) bond of $48.5 to cover improvements to address improvements in the school district, with a public vote coming on March 7.
“It’s been over four decades since our school district has done anything as substantial as these improvements,” Benton Superintendent Pam Ewell said. “The key piece with any school district is to provide secure learning environments. Our buildings are nice, but they are getting up there in years.”
In 2020, a Facilities Study Advisory Committee formed to complete an evaluation of the school district and provided recommendations to the Board of Education. This allowed the district to craft a bond to address three areas of improvement:
Atkins Elementary: A new cafeteria/kitchen/commons area added to the current building on the west side of the school, renovating the current cafeteria into additional classroom space.
“Atkins has grown over the last 20 years,” Roy Becker, Board of Education President, said. “The current cafeteria is not large enough to accommodate the student population we have now. A new cafeteria on the backside of the building can also can used for other purposes.”
Benton middle/high school: Upgrade HVAC, electrical and safety features, including primary entryway.
“Since COVID, we have recognized need for upgrades to our HVAC system in the middle and high school,” Becker said. “The system is original to the building and the life expectancy of these systems is 20-25 years, which we’ve long surpassed. Room filtration, climate control are important.
“We have secure entrances, but once you’re inside the main entrance, we have no line of sight to see where visitors go. That’s one of the things that was identified by our county deputies during a security study.”
New Van Horne Elementary: Accommodate 600 to 700 students for students pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. Students at Keystone Elementary and Norway Intermediate would attend this school, with both buildings closing. A location for the new building has not been decided.
“Van Horne is as close to centrally located in the district as we can get,” Becker said. “This new building could offer learning opportunities and facilities we currently do not have.”
The estimated project cost for these three improvements is $59,823,103. $1.7 million would be paid with district funds, $10 million using sales tax bonds, and the remaining $48.5 million if it were to pass. To pay for this cost, the district would raise the current levy rate from $9.70 per $1,000 taxable value to $13.74 per $1,000 taxable value.
“I don’t think anyone wants to wake up one day and hope their taxes go up,” Andrea Townsley, a member of the BCVoteYes group working to educate the public on the bond said. “But we have not seen an increase in taxes like this to accommodate the school in 43 years. Benton CSD today has the lowest levy rates compared to our neighboring school districts and will still be among the lowest if we go up.”
According to comparable levy rates provided to Vinton Newspapers, Union CSD is at $12.23, Williamsburg $14.34, Vinton-Shellsburg $15.50 and Center Point-Urbana $17.99.
BCVoteYes helped collect 431 signatures calling for a bond referendum. The bond vote will take place on March 7 with precinct locations at Van Horne Community Center, Newhall City Hall, St. Michael’s Parish Center, Atkins City Hall/Library, Keystone City Hall and Blairstown City Hall/Community Center. Information regarding voting locations in Iowa and Tama County will be released at a later date.
“I feel all three improvements have importance and will touch every single student in Benton Community School District,” Townsley said. “I am someone who believes that all kids should have access to environments where they can thrive and right now we don’t have that especially for students with disabilities. I know I will have a child in the high school by the time these improvements are made, so those are important to me as a parent.”
More information about the bond referendum is available at benton.k12.ia.us, along with updates and a Frequently Asked Question section. This is a developing news story and Vinton Newspapers will have coverage as updates are made available.