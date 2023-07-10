VAN HORNE — Entering Friday’s sub-state game against Fort Madison, the Benton baseball team had won four of their last six games and they kept it rolling.
In the bottom of the first inning, Benton jumped out to a 1-0 lead and they added to that in the second with another run to lead 2-0 after two.
After that, the game became a pitcher duel with neither team giving up ground over the following three innings and the Bobcats still led 2-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, Benton was finally able to break through and get some runs across the board.
Four runs in the sixth secured the 6-0 win for Benton and they advanced to the second round of the playoffs where they will face off against Xavier at home on Monday.
Easton Patterson went 2-3 at the plate with two RBI and he also scored once.
Drew Fillenworth, Wyatt Rinderknecht and Blake Daughety all added an RBI in the win.
Jordan Thys threw all seven innings on the bump and he only allowed four hits and he hit one batter while striking out 10 Bloodhounds.