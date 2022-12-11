Five wins in a row pushed Benton wrestling over 2A 16th-ranked South Tama 39-34 in the Bobcats’ first home dual of the season on Thursday night in front of an enthusiastic crowd.
“We came into tonight wanting to control what we could control, compete with a common purpose and be the most excited team on the mat,” coach Gene Pilcher said. “I thought we did all three of those today. Our student section showed up big, stands were packed. It was a great environment for these guys.”
The Trojans struck first with a tech fall and pin at 195 lbs and 220 lbs before junior Brennen Blegen got the crowd roaring with a pin in 22 seconds. Freshman Jason Eastman kept the Bobcats in the dual early with his own pin in the first period at 113 lbs. South Tama extended their lead out to 22-12 with wins at 120 lbs and 126 lbs, the Trojans’ largest lead of the night.
“They’re tough every year,” Pilcher said. “Both teams were ready to go tonight. We saw a lot of what we expected from them.”
The Bobcats fired back five consecutive wins, sparked by a defensive pin by freshman Brady Patterson late in the third period at 132 lbs. Senior Jordan Thys kept the momentum going with a 9-3 decision, followed by the Heying brothers Blayke and Brenden with pins and senior Clayton Sebetka with an exclamation mark at the end with a pin at 160 lbs.
“That was really good match awareness there, Brady knowing where he’s at and keeping the guy on his back,” Pilcher said. “We like our guys in the middle of the lineup because that’s where our leadership is. I think it’s a natural progression for guys to step up in those moments. They look forward to competing.”
South Tama claimed the last two matches by pin, but it wouldn’t be enough to climb back from their deficit. Thursday marked Benton’s third dual win of the season.
The effort was through the roof tonight, but I was telling them afterwards we’re actually a lot better than how we wrestled tonight,” Pilcher said. “We’ll get right back to work and prepare for next week’s home dual.”