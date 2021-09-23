Benton Community School District
Saturday at noon Central time zone, this year’s First Tech Challenge (FTC) game will be revealed. All FTC teams worldwide will learn the game at the same time. The game reveal will be live-streamed. The Benton’s Robotics team is very excited! Earlier this summer it was released that this year’s theme is Freight Frenzy. It will be interesting to see how this translates into a game.
So far this year Benton Robotics consists of 32 students grades 7-12. There is still time for new students to join. These students will be divided into 2-3 teams building robots to compete in this year’s challenge. We have a new 3d printer to help students 3-D model a robot and to 3 d print parts. Next week, once we learn the game, we will begin designing robots to compete in the new game. It is an exciting time to be involved in Benton Robotics and to be a Bobcat!