Instructional Coach
“What did you do this summer?” Many of us took a trip, went camping, spent time with family and friends or found some fun activity to create special memories. Many of Benton Community students spent a good amount of time being involved with summer camps offered by Benton Community activity sponsors. These activities are not just limited to athletics, fine arts were also busy putting together opportunities for our young people as well.
Speaking of camp, Benton Community students were able to participate in basketball camps for boys and girls, wrestling camps for boys and girls, cross country camp, theater camp, band camp, football and volleyball camps. Students attending camps were able to work on their skills and given opportunities to improve their craft, develop their communication and teamwork skills and find ways to connect with others at camp. Thank you to our sponsors for their time planning and leading camps and to the participants finding time to work on their extracurriculars.
Benton Community students also had the opportunity to attend weight lifting and speed training sessions during the summer. The weight room was open three days a week with an average attendance of both boys and girls between 80 — 120 lifters! Due to those numbers, the boys worked out and did speed training from 6:15 — 8:00 am and girls worked out and did speed training from 8:00 — 9:45 am three days a week.
The 2023-2024 school year is upon us and soon we will get to see all the hard work bear fruit on our extracurricular activities. Benton Community has always been a school of hard working students who are active in activities. Thank you parents for carpooling young participants to activities and to our older participants for committing to improving yourself this summer. Does this work guarantee state championships and conference titles? The short answer is no, but it is the right path to follow to give our students a chance to chase their dreams knowing that they have put the work in to give them a chance to be successful. Let’s all do our part to make this school year be memorable in the classroom and in all of our activities! GO BOBCATS!