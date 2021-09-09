Tuesday, Sept. 7 — If this morning found you disappointed that the long weekend is over, that summer is “over” and that perhaps you didn’t accomplish all you wanted to, then you have plenty to look forward to Saturday in Vinton.
Many people reading this will never forget nor need reminders of what Saturday was like 20 years ago. The wounds are still felt far and wide across our country. The Fire Service continues to remember and honor the 343 NYFD members who paid the Ultimate Sacrifice. Please join us for a Memorial Service hosted by the Benton County Veteran’s Association at 11 am at the Benton County Courthouse south lawn near the flagpole. The service will include a guest speaker, a full military rites memorial service, and bell ringing for those lost on 9/11. There is no cost to attend but be prepared for some wet eyes.
Following the Memorial Service, please stick around and support Vinton Cruise for their 2021 Vinton Cruise from 4-6 with registration starting at noon in front of the Benton County Courthouse. Vinton Cruise is a fantastic organization that supports local non-profits through the funds raised. VFD is quite thankful for their support in the past and we are proud to return the favor by serving at multiple intersections in town for traffic control.
We (VFD, Vinton Cruise, and the Benton County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office) ask for your patience when traveling through Vinton Saturday during the cruise. You may be asked to be at an intersection for a little longer than you wish but please be courteous and safe, sit back and enjoy a beautiful fall day and the beautiful automobiles on display. On the 20th Anniversary of one of our Country’s darkest days, why not celebrate all that remains great about this nation in our own little slice of Americana: Vinton, Iowa.