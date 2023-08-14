The Benton County Community Foundation (BCCF), an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, will host a public grant workshop on Aug. 30 to discuss its 2023 grant cycle. The event will be held virtually via Zoom from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Organizations, especially those interested in applying for a 2023 grant, are encouraged to attend the workshop and should register to obtain the Zoom meeting link at www.cfneia.org/benton-workshop.
Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa staff and BCCF committee members will be online to help answer any questions you may have, review the grant guidelines and review the application process.
BCCF’s 2023 grant application opens on Sept. 1, with a deadline to submit applications by 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 15. The online grant application will be available on the Community Foundation’s website at www.bentonccf.org. Grants may be awarded to projects in the areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service.
Grants are available to 501©(3) nonprofit organizations and government entities. Tax-exempt organizations classified as other than 501©(3) are also eligible, if and only if, the project is deemed charitable; please contact Dotti Thompson at 319-243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org to discuss the project’s eligibility prior to submitting a proposal. Grants selections are made in an effort to create a better quality of life for people in Benton County. A local governing committee reviews the applications from charitable organizations serving their community.
More information about the BCCF can be found at www.bentonccf.org.