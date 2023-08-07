Cases filed June 23-July 14:
State of Iowa v. Brandon Lynn Zesch, 44, Belle Plaine, child endangerment.
State of Iowa v. Corey Scott Wahl, 44, Cedar Rapids, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Cody Lee Kasal, 36, Belle Plaine, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Nathanial Hawthorne, 33, Shellsburg, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Jeffery William Parson, 37, Iowa City, disarming a peace officer, eluding-speed over 25 MPH over limit, assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury, interference with official acts-bodily injury, and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Ernest Klug, 43, Blairstown, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp and dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon.
State of Iowa v. Lily Nicole Schmitz, 18, Independence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Emily Irene Dloughy, 31, Vinton, 5th degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Lee Feeney, 50, Belle Plaine, interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Katie Jo Bennett, 40, Belle Plaine, first-offense domestic abuse assault.
State of Iowa v. Scott Allen Heubner, 51, Vinton, two counts of contempt-violation of no contact/protective order.
State of Iowa v. Kalee LouAnn Miculinich, 26, Center Point, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Kimberly Sue Spencer, 38, Vinton, 5th degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Marvin Johnson, 43, Hiawatha, contempt-violation of no contact/protective order.
State of Iowa v. William Joseph Barkdoll, 67, Garrison, 5th degree theft.
State of Iowa v. William Douglas Martin, 59, Belle Plaine, exploding consumer fireworks that are prohibited by local ordinance.
State of Iowa v. Tyler Ernest Jaobson, 31, Vinton, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. David DeWayne Fry, 58, Belle Plaine, three counts of indecent exposure.
District Court:
State of Iowa v. Jami Lea Jones, 46, Cedar Rapids, guilty of driving while barred, fined $855 plus 15% Crime Services Surcharge and court costs, bond on appeal is $3,000.
State of Iowa v. Natalie Kay Young, 35, Shellsburg, guilty of driving while barred, fined $855 plus 15% Crime Services Surcharge and court costs, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Angelia Mae McAtee, 31, Van Horne, guilty of third-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, fine is suspended, sentenced to two years supervised probation, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $3,000; companion cases SMSM007015 and SMSM006983, are dismissed at defendant’s expense.
State of Iowa v. Michael Gene Blegen, 39, Blairstown, guilty of driving while suspended, sentenced to 2 days in jail, and fined $105 plus crime services surcharge.
State of Iowa v. Danan Lee Ary, 27, Marion, guilty of assault causing bodily injury, sentenced to 30 days in jail, supervised probation for one year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fined $430 plus crime services surcharge, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Rachael Marie O’Connell, 35, Cedar Rapids, guilty of first-offense possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, sentenced to 2 days in jail, fined $430 plus crime services surcharge, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $2,000; companion case SMSM07051 and Count I of the trial information is dismissed at defendant’s expense.
State of Iowa v. Lily Nicole Schmitz, 18, Independence, guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $105 plus crime services surcharge and court costs, bond on appeal is $75.
State of Iowa v. Todd Anthony Cinkan, 35, Cedar Rapids, guilty of contempt-violation of no contact/protective order, fined $60 plus court costs, sentenced to 7 days in jail, bond on appeal is $100.
State of Iowa v. Logan Douglas Miculinich, 25, Vinton, guilty of possession of a controlled substance, judgment deferred, unsupervised probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fine suspended; companion cases STA0047778 and STA0047779 are dismissed at defendant’s expense.
State of Iowa v. Jasmine Nicole Mack, 29, Brashear, MO, guilty of possession of a controlled substance, judgment deferred, unsupervised probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fine suspended; companion case SMSM007060 is dismissed at defendant’s expense.
Frankie Gusta v. Windows & Siding of Cedar Rapids, Inc., dismissed with prejudice.
GreenState Credit Union v. Dustin James Kearns, dismissed without prejudice.
Citizens Finance Co. v. Heather Ashley McMahon, judgment is entered against defendant in the amount of $6,612.17 plus interest at 21.99% from 12/14/2018 and court costs.
Dissolutions:
Keith Allen Bonar, Vinton v. Rachel Kay Bonar, Vinton.
Alex Schmuecker, Waterloo v. Angel Marie Rock, Vinton.
Craig Allen Flint, Vinton v. Karrie Marie Brown, Vinton.
Cases Filed:
State of Iowa v. Quincy Quantum Starcruiser, 33, Independence, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Christopher W. Kleffman, 26, Omaha, NE, first-offense OWI.
District Court:
State of Iowa v. Natalie Grace Kruger Bartosh, 32, Vinton, first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Robert Walter Miller, 37, Springville, first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $500; companion charges are dismissed at defendant’s cost cases: STA004561 and STA004562.
Magistrate & Traffic Court:
Other: Kali Rae Klenk, Vinton, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Twylah Kaye Busler, Garrison, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Dominic Dean Wheeler, Vinton, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Maverick Christopher Riley, Cedar Rapids, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled.