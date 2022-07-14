Benton County Courthouse News
Criminal Charges Filed June 15 to June 28
Felonies Filed
State of Iowa vs. Courtney M. Laton, 28, eluding (Class D) and second-offense possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) (serious misdemeanor), June 21.
State of Iowa vs. Theodore E. Dedrick, Jr., 49, Vinton, sex offender registry violation-second or subsequent offense (Class D), June 24.
Aggravated Misdemeanor Filed
State of Iowa vs. Nash R. Pedersen, 21, Blairstown, driving while barred-habitual offender, June 17.
State of Iowa vs. Kenneth D. Sjarpe, Preston, Minn., driving while license denied or revoked, June 27.
State of Iowa vs. Matthew A. Miller, 49, Belle Plaine, driving while barred-habitual offender, June 20.
Serious Misdemeanor Filed
State of Iowa vs. Kenneth D. Sjarpe, 60, Preston, Minn., driving while license denied or revoked, June 27.
Simple Misdemeanor Filed
State of Iowa vs. Courtney M. Laton, 28, Hiawatha, possession of drug paraphernalia, June 21.
State of Iowa vs. Cory S. Strasser, 53, Blairstown, harassment third degree, June 25.
State of Iowa vs. James P. Matson, 64, Vinton, assault, June 17.
OWI Filed
State of Iowa vs. Lisa D. Rouse, 54, Vinton, first-offense OWI (serious misdemeanor), criminal complaint June 17.
State of Iowa vs. Calvin Franzenburg, 28, Cedar Rapids, second-offense OWI (aggravated misdemeanor), criminal complaint June 20.
State of Iowa vs. Dennis L. Rosenthal Jr., 42, Luzerne, first-offense OWI (serious misdemeanor), criminal complaint June 20.
State of Iowa vs. Ryan M. Mather, 25, first-offense OWI (serious misdemeanor), criminal complaint June 23.
State of Iowa vs. Rickly L. Sietze, 53, Belle Plaine, first-offense OWI (serious misdemeanor), criminal complaint June 27.
State of Iowa vs. Timothy Bobzien, 60, Vinton, application for probation revocation, June 17.
State of Iowa vs. Joshua M. Bailey, 30, Vinton, application for probation revocation, June 22.
Dispositions June 15 to June 28
Felonies
State of Iowa vs. Misty M. Meister, 49, Vinton, found in contempt of court for violating the terms of her probation, probation extended for one year plus court costs and attorney fees, June 17.
Aggravated Misdemeanor
State of Iowa vs. Anthony J. Rutherford, 30, Belle Plaine, found in contempt of court for violation of probation, to serve 90 days in jail in three aggravated misdemeanor cases concurrently; court costs and attorney fees assessed, discharged from probation, June 21.
State of Iowa vs. Larry R. Prusha, 40, Belle Plaine, driving while barred, 15 days in jail, $855 fine plus surcharge, court costs and attorney fees on June 17.
State of Iowa vs. Regina L. Andres, 32, Belle Plaine, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) second-offense and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) first-offense, two days in jail on each count concurrent, $430 fine on each count plus surcharge, dismissed charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) second offense and possession of marijuana second offense, with court costs.
Simple Misdemeanor
State of Iowa vs. Scott A. Heubner, 50, Vinton, violation of a no-contact order, $250 fine plus surcharge and court costs, June 22.
State of Iowa vs. Douglas H. Young, 64, Palo, public intoxication, $120 fine plus surcharge and court costs.
OWI
State of Iowa vs. Donovan M. Crouchet, 40, Center Point, second-offense OWI (aggravated misdemeanor), pled guilty, sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $1875 plus surcharge, court costs, and court-appointed attorney fees on June 17.
State of Iowa vs. Darla C. Yazel, Belle Plaine, 53, first-offense OWI (serious misdemeanor), two days in jail/OWI Weekend Program, fine $1,250 plus surcharge, court costs, court-appointed attorney fees, on June 17.
Probation Revocation
State of Iowa vs. Margarita E. Santillana, 25, application for probation violation dismissed, probation discharged, costs to the state, June 19.