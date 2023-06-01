Dissolutions:
Stephanie Lynn Jacobson, Traer v. Happy A. Friestad, Traer.
Rhonda Marie Goodman, Belle Plaine v. Thomas Shane Weed, Belle Plaine.
Richard Eugene Boyer, Vinton v. Brenda Lynn Boyer, Hills, MN.
Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Shayanna Jeanne Rice-Stewart, 24, Vinton, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Emil Joseph Seidel, 32, Vinton, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Patrice Annette Herren, 67, Lisbon, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Sabrina Marie Kohrherr, 42, Newark, DE, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Clayton James Phelps, 18, Vinton, assault causing bodily injury and interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Kolby James Starits, 30, Belle Plaine, fourth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Sydney Grace Lang, 21, Davenport, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Brandon Lynn Zesch, 43, Belle Plaine, disorderly conduct-loud raucous noise
State of Iowa v. Alisha Marie Cryder, 32, Cedar Rapids, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended.
District Court:
Lawrence Lee and Angela Marie Popelka v. Newton Feedlot, Inc., dismissed with prejudice.
State of Iowa v. Justin Duane Knapp, 41, Vinton, guilty of first-offense OWI, fined $1,250, plus a 15% surcharge, court appointed attorney fees and court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,500 cash only.
State of Iowa v. Jerid Richard Stien, 41, Atkins, guilty of first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, fined $1,250, together with the all-applicable statutory surcharges, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Bobby Joe Slaton, Jr., 50, Cedar Rapids, guilty of second-offense OWI, sentenced to 7 days in jail, fined $1,875, plus the 15% crime services surcharge and court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $2,000, count II is dismissed at defendant’s cost.