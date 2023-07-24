VINTON- It was standing room only at The Vinton Depot last Tuesday, July 18th.
History-lovers and curious Benton County residents were wall to wall for the Benton County Ghost Towns Interactive Program. The Adventure through Benton County Ghost towns led by Dave Baker from The 29th State welcomed all ages through a fun and sometimes funny journey through Benton County’s famous once-was places in history.
Filling in the holes of history, residents and Ghost-Town-goers could be heard adding in a detail, or remembering a relic of the time. Fond memories of story-telling from grandparents were whispered in the rows behind the projector.
Baker’s enthusiastic walk-through made the event feel anything but deserted, with his quips about John Insley Blair, the railroad magnate who is responsible for at least four townships, all boasting his name.