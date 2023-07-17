Dave Baker the writer, photographer, and historian of the Iowa blog, “The 29th State.” Baker will lead us on an interesting adventure through the history of Benton County to learn about many of the former towns of the county. Discover the histories of Benton City, Geneva, Gombersol, Irving, Gillespie, Cheney, and more!
The FREE program will take place on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Vinton Depot located at 612 2nd Ave. in Vinton.
The program celebrates Iowa history and will give people to opportunity to learn about communities that are no longer extant The program will explore ways that we can enjoy and improve our own current communities.
This is an interactive program and all ages are welcome! For more information contact the Benton County Historical Society or the29thstate@gmail.com.