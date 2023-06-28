VINTON – Election equipment and weeds were the main topics for the Benton County Board of Supervisors at their meeting June 27, 2023, at the service center conference room in Vinton.
Election equipment
New election equipment was explained by Hayley Rippel, auditor and elections commissioner, and Gina Edler, her deputy.
Edler said the current equipment can no longer receive upgrades. It is an optical scan reader. The county has 22. They have reduced the number of precincts so fewer machines are needed. They looking at getting 20 new machines.
Rippel said she’d like to have them ready for the school and city council election this fall.
Edler explained that at some point they will always have to update election equipment. She added the voter won’t see a lot of difference.
Supervisor Richard Primmer agreed that it makes sense to do this before the large general election.
Rippel said they were looking for verbal approval so they can let the vendors know. They will look to use ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.
The estimated cost is $99,000. Annual maintenance is $15,000. Formal approval is planned later.
IRMV
Ann Jorgensen was at the meeting to talk about IRVM (Iowa Roadside Vegetation Maintenance) meetings. She said this program started 10 years ago and told the benefits of the program. However she felt the program has not functioned appropriately. She asked for a job description for the commissioner, and asked the goals of the supervisors for the program going forward.
Supervisor Tracy Seeman explained that a new weed commissioner is starting work next week. He wants the new commissioner to get familiar with what is in the county.
Jorgensen said she’d rather have the program disbanded instead of it going on as it is now. Primmer said they can’t keep everyone happy, but they can do what’s best for the county’s environment.
There was also discussion on what to do with milkweed.
Other business
The board hired Darren Stien as new weed commissioner. His salary is $56,000, starting July 3.
The board approved salary certifications for deputies in the auditor’s, recorder’s, treasurer’s, sheriff’s and assistant county attorney’s offices.
Resolutions were approved for FY24 departmental appropriations, FY24 bank depositories, and FY24 officials’ bank depository amounts.
A memorandum of understanding was approved with the sheriff’s union.
The board talked about fencing.
The board approved new hires for Benton County Attorney Collections Department. They are Jim Parmenter and Kelsey Robbins. They fill two vacancies in the department. The salary is $35,750. They will start July 10. They also received an update on 28E agreements and memorandums of understanding with Bremer County for this program.
They also received approval for the collections memorandum of understanding with the state of Iowa