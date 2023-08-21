By Benton Co. Suicide Prevention Coalition
The 1st Annual Benton County “Out Of The Darkness” Awareness Walk will be held at the Benton Community MS/HS Track & Field Complex located at 600 1st St. Van Horne.
Please join the Benton County Suicide Prevention Coalition in our 1st Annual Benton County “Out of the Darkness “ awareness walk on September 10 from 7-9:00 p.m.
The 2 mile walk is on a both wheelchair & stroller accessible track. Feel free to walk more or less Participants can decorate luminaries to be placed around the outside of the track
Registration can take place at the walk or by scanning the QR code on the flyer. You can also email us at bentoncountyoutofthedarkness@gmail.com
If you are interested in joining the Benton County Suicide Prevention Coalition please contact info@bentoncountyspc.org