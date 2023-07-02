VINTON-Benton County Pride hosted their first Pride event this past weekend at Riverside Park, where the whole community was invited to a one-of-a-kind celebration, one that Pride event goer, Lex Sears, says is her favorite thing about it-“I love Pride because it celebrates EVERYONE.”
Last year Rylie Pflughaupt, of Vinton says she was approached several times to create the organization and head the event. Something she affirms, was born out of necessity.
“We saw a community existing within the community that needed to know there was still a place for them, so myself and a few others,” she motions to the committee around her, “we got together, Erin designed our logos, shirts—and made it happen.”
Erin Stark, Vinton-Shellsburg graduate 08’, and now resident of Keystone and owner of Stark Strength in Vinton, wasn’t sure how many to expect, “We had been networking with both Linn County Pride and Iowa City Pride to get the word out. Regardless of turnout though, we are excited to be hosting this event and displaying just how welcoming our county and communities are.”
While the rain may have dampened the live music from happening, it didn’t dampen the spirits of the vendors or their patrons, many of which decided to invite them to keep dry underneath their tents, which was a perfect representation of what the Pride Event symbolizes for members of the LGBTQ community.
From the National Network for Youth, “Research has shown that those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or questioning (LGBTQ+) have a 120% higher risk of experiencing some form of homelessness. With up to 40% of the 4.2 million youth experiencing homelessness identifying as LGBTQ+ while only 9.5% of the U.S. population, LGBTQ+ youth disproportionately experience homelessness compared to their straight and cisgender peers. They are also more likely to experience assault, trauma, depression, and suicide when compared to non-LGBTQ+ populations while also being homeless. These statistics are even worse for Black and Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) LGBTQ+ populations who suffer from racial inequities and discrimination.”