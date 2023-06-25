VINTON-Benton County Pride is hosting their celebratory event on July 1st starting at 4 pm at Riverside Park in Vinton. On the schedule for the event is live music by “Near Misses” an electric/alternative jazz band out of Cedar Rapids. Event goer’s will have a few options for food with three food trucks available. Also featured at the celebration will be 13 different vendor booths, a photo booth and fun giveaways.
