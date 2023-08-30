Benton County Suicide Prevention Coalition to Host Awareness Walk
by Amy Stourac
In honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September, the Benton County Suicide Prevention Coalition (BCSPC) will host the 1st Annual Benton County “Out of the Darkness” Awareness Walk on Sunday, September 10th from 7-9pm. The 2 mile walk will be held at the Benton Community MS/HS Track and Field Complex at 600 1st St in Van Horne. The track is wheelchair and stroller accessible and participants will have the option to decorate luminaries to be placed around the track. People can register for the walk the night of the event or by emailing the BCSPC at bentoncountyoutofthedarkness@gmail.com. Anyone interested in joining the BCSPC can contact info@bentoncountyspc.org.
Look for a more extensive article about BCSPC and their mission in next Tuesday’s Vinton Eagle.