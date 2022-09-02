Aug. 31, 2022
Rick W Schllitter conveys to Scott R Schlitter, real estate in Sections 29 and 34, Cedar Township.
Sept. 1, 2022
JB Real Estate conveys to Richard and Nancy Farmer, real estate in Lots 25 and 26, Parcel B, Anderson Creek Estates First Addition, Vinton.
Hugo A Stabile coneys to Brett A and Sonia R Schminke, real estate in Taylor Township.
John B and Jennifer L Armstrong convey to James D Denison, real estate in Lots 10, 11 and 12, Clover Heights Addition, Urbana.
James D Denison conveys to Jade L Denson, real estate in Lots 10, 11 and 12, Clover Heights Addition, Urbana.
Betty J Haefner conveys to Craig Schwartz, real estate in Lots 9 and 13, Auditor’s Plat No. 5, Vinton, and Block 7, Riverside Park Addition, Vinton.
Lisa L Pickering conveys to Connie and Tommy Pickering, real estate in Parcel A, Section 10, Union Township.
Korinda S Eastwood conveys to Christopher D and Erin D Koenig, real estate in Lot 12, Souther Exposure Estates Second Addition.
Dennis P and Monica L Zieser convey to Cory Haney, real estate in Parcel A, Section 15, Polk Township.