Tyler Richard Smith convey to Amber L Porter and Austin J Roberts, real estate in Lot 1, Block 2, Snyder & Brothers Addition, Belle Plaine.
Libby and Patrick Lovell convey to Hailey Lovell and Darrell Dvorak, real estate in Block 4, Riverside Park Addition, Vinton.
July 19, 2023
Ryan A and Courtney A Long convey to April M and Thomas A Gordon, real estate in Lot 7, Block 13, Newhall, Auditor’s Plat No. 6, Lot 9
Susanne K Schmuecker conveys to Jeffrey D and Angela K Drymon, real estate in Section 23, St. Clair Township.
Virginia Gay Trust and City of Vinton convey to Jared D and Abigail M Gosse, real estate in Lot 10, Anderson Creek Estates Second Addition, Vinton.
July 20, 2023
John A Anderson Revocable Trust conveys to Bryan Rodman, real estate in Lots 4 and 1, Block 1, Banse First Addition, Vinton.
July 21, 2023
Steve and Melanie Spidlew convey to Mario Leiva Benitez, real estate in Lot 6, Block 1, Keystone.
Dwight David and Leslie A Pollock convey to Zackory and Emily Lollar, real estate in Section 4, Union Township.
Kerry Pirie conveys to Michael Jellison, real estate in Lot 3, Block 28, Blair’s Second Addition, Belle Plaine.