Sept. 13, 2021
Elwick Bros LLC conveys to Dennis and Tammy Karr, real estate in Lots 4, 5 and 6, Stoney Arch Estates Second Addition.
James H Stults Sr Estate conveys to Paul T and Sherri L Stults, real estate in Lot 4, Block 2, Herring & Thompson’s Addition, Blairstown.
Sept. 14, 2021
Kurtis W and Megan R McCabe convey to Gavin D and Brooke C Umbdenstock, real estate in Lot 33, Warbuck’s First Addition, Urbana.
Ternus Family Farms LLC conveys to the State of Iowa, real estate in Section 28, Polk Township.
The Linda and Phillip Barkdoll Family Trust conveys to Brooke T Wroblewski, real estate in Lot 6, Block 2, Sells Addition, Vinton.
Chris A Thomas conveys to Nate William Phillips, real estate in Parcel A, Section 17, Eden Township.
The Robertson Family Irrevocable Trust conveys to Roger R Struve Jr, real estate in Parcel B, Section 17, Cedar Township.
Sept. 15, 2021
Terry Graveman conveys to Deborah Graham, real estate in Lot 17, Patten Cedar River Access First Addition.
Donald C Montgomery Estate conveys to Garry A Thompson, real estate in Lot 1, Block 2, Runyon’s Addition, Shellsburg. Sept. 20, 2021
Dianna L and James D Duncalf coney to Ajay K Kshetry, real estate in Lot 5, Block 1, Shellsburg.
Ajay K and Laxmi R Kshetry convey to GSG LLC, real estate in Lot 6, Block 1, Shellsburg.
Mark D and Jill Tegeler convey to Zachary A and Anna B Lahn, real estate in Lots 1 and 2, Block 89, Snyder & Brothers Addition, Belle Plaine.
Scott M. and Samantha L. Jones convey to Allison M and Brandon D Sortland, real estate in Lot 11, Rich’s Sixth Addition, Urbana.
Sept. 21, 2021
Madonna L Merchant conveys to Morgan and Matthew Ollinger, real estate in Section 4, Big Grove Township.
Thomas D and Jonna K Darland convey to Douglas and Jennifer Schlader, real estate in Lot 5, Urbana Towne Centre First Addition, Ufrbana.
Bridgette L and Jeremy Heims convey to Acil S and Jennifer K Meyer, real estate in Lot 16, J & D Sub Division, Urbana.
David M Boyles conveys to Elizabeth and Christopher Reid, real estate in Government Lot 6, Benton Township.
Robyn R Keel conveys to Zachary T Sedlacek, real estate in Parce A, Section 31, Jackson Township.
Clarice M Lilja Revocable Trust conveys to Marcia and Lance Radeke, real estate in Parcels A and B, Section 12, Eden Township.
The Linda and Phillip Barkdoll Family Trust conveys to Melody A Ross, real estate in Lots 1 and 2, Block 22, Webb’s Addition, Vinton.