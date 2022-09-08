Sept. 6, 2022
Scott A and Tammy J Zeien convey to Jerry and Kathryn A Blank, real estate in Section 32, Benton Township.
John J Lacey conveys to Christopher M and Janet L Lacey, real estate in Section 3, Eden Township.
CE and BR Brown Trust coney to Ryan L, Brian A and Chad M Karpisek, real estate in Parcel Ac, Section 15, Monroe Township.
Christopher and Sara Johnson coney to Seth Johnson, real estate in Lot 8, Block 1, Peck’s Addition, Belle Plaine.
Seth Johnson conveys to Kelly J Dressler, real estate in Lot 8, Block 1, Peck’s Addition, Belle Plaine.
Scott A and Amy L Bahmann convey to Todd D and Carrie L Neighbor, real estate in Section 18, Benton Township.
Sept. 7, 2022
Scott M Thomas and Hannah N Thomas convey to Aalyiah Afeni Michelle Watkins, real estate in Lot 28, Rich’s Third Addition, Urbana.
Ronald E and Trudy P Warren convey to Jenna and Robert Burt, real estate in Section 27, Benton Township.