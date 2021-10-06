Benton County Warranty Deeds, September 27 to October 8, 2021
Nisland Asset Investment LLC conveys to Double Take Design Inc., real estate in Lots 2 and 3, Block 31, Blair’s Second Addition, Belle Plaine.
Keith D Elwick Trust conveys to A & B Electric, real estate in Lot 12, Towne Centre Second Addition, Urbana.
Oct. 5, 2021
MRP Acquisitions LLC conveys to Jody P and McKenzie Stickels, real estate in Lots 1 and 2, Block 2, Fremont, Vinton.
Brian P Karrie A Hamling convey to Todd J Foss, real estate in Block 12, Section 20, Taylor Township, Webb’s subdivision.
Richard and Nickie Burgoon convey to Steven and City Marie Wolfe, real estate in Lot 10, Gardemann’s Fifth Addition, Lot 11, Gardemann’s Fifth Addition, Shellsburg, and Unit 203, Wildcat Condo.