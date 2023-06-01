May 30, 2023
Paul J Woodhouse and Brittany Childs-Woodhouse convey to Joshua Dean Sisco, real estate in Section 20, Florence Township, Auditor’s Plat No. 14, Lot 23.
Evergreen Hill farms LLC conveys to John W Ketchen Revocable Trust, real estate in Section 16, Eden Township.
A2 Investments LLC conveys to JIYU LLC, real estate in Lot 1, Anderson First Addition Phase 1, Vinton.
P Lee and Barbara J Miller convey to Nickolas and Kaylee McQuilkin, real estate in Parcel C, Section 8, Bruce Township.
Barlee Farms Ltd conveys to Nickolas and Kaylee McQuilkin, real estate in Parcel A, Section 8, Bruce Township.
Forge Inc. conveys to Donald R and Lori Bland, real estate in Lot 15, Anderson Creek Estates First Addition, Vinton.
Tanner Clinton conveys to Christine M and Michael Vest, real estate in Lots 55, 56 and 57, Dumont Addition, Belle Plaine.
May 31, 2023
Daryl A and Janice A Crow convey to Big Toy Storage LLP, real estate in Lots 3, 4 and 5, Block 6, Blair’s Addition, Blairstown.
WLH Farms Inc conveys to Emily and Justin Louis Kaiser, real estate in Parcel A, Section 34, Kane Township.
Todd J Matthiesen conveys to Keegan J Kreutner, real estate in Lots 5 and 6, Block 1, Main Street Condos, Unit 4.