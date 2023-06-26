June 19, 2023
Terry D and Mary J King convey to Corey A and Deede M Scott, real estate in Section 27, Benton Township.
June 20, 2023
Rickey M and Sandra A S Schmelzer convey to Terry and Mary King, real estate in Lot 57, Heartland Nature Estates Second Addition, Urbana.
Nancy E Hart Myers conveys to Jeffrey Werning, real estate in Lot 2, Rathburn’s Addition, Shellsburg.
Ryan Kress, Pamela Sackett, Richard Sackett and Dawn Kress convey to Trent D and Marissa N Herh, real estate in Section 28, Union Township.
June 21, 2023
Renelda A and Brian J Baldus convey to Paul and Lori M Campbell, real estate in Lot 10, Northfield Ranch North Addition.
David C and Sherry E Gahring Revocable Trust convey to Ring Real Estate LLC, real estate in Lots 7, 8, 9 and 10, Block 3, Fred Hamann’s Second Addition, Keystone.
June 22, 2023
Robert L and Ruth Humes convey to Christopher B and Chloe E Gibson, real estate in Lots 1 and 2, Block 11, Van Horne.
Dorla Hilmer conveys to Amanda L Dudley, real estate in Lots 5 and 8, Block 3, Spalding’s Addition, Vinton.