As the WaMaC Conference Tournament approaches this Thursday, Benton and Center Point-Urbana squeezed in one last regular tournament at Center Point-Urbana High School this weekend, with both teams emerging with 1-4 records.
Benton opened the tournament with a 21-8, 21-13 loss to WaMaC rival Solon. A player suffered an injury and was taken out for the remainder of the tournament. While the Bobcats got the better of Davenport Assumption on the football field the night before, volleyball fell to the Knights 21-8, 21-11. Benton did end pool play on a high note with a three-set win over Waterloo West (20-22, 21-19, 15-11).
“Definitely some great competition,” Benton coach Mike Embretson said. “Solon is a decent team and Assumption is one of the leading teams in 3A. We made a few modifications and the kids responded well.”
The Bobcats would move on to the consolation bracket and fell to Columbus Catholic in a close match 25-19, 30-28. Senior Addison Phillips and junior Piper Nelson combined for 25 kills.
In the opposite pool, the Stormin’ Pointers faced their own struggle with an injury and solid competition. CPU fell to 5A powerhouse Cedar Falls 21-9, 21-12 to open their morning and followed with a close loss to Clinton 22-20, 21-18. The Stormin’ Pointers bounced back with a 22-20, 21-15 win over Columbus to end pool play. CPU would be eliminated by Waterloo West in the consolation bracket.
“We have had our schedule set to play high caliber teams since I’ve been here,” CPU coach Michelle Halac said. “To play our best, we need to face the best and we believe our schedule proves we are looking to do that. We continue to evolve and develop the team that we want to be come playoff time. We always want to play better, but as the regular season is coming to an end we feel like we are trending in the right direction overall.”
The Stormin’ Pointers earned a second seed in their Regional and will open with Hampton-Dumont-CAL at home on Monday. The region host mainly teams CPU has not faced recently, which Halac and Stormin’ Pointers are excited for.
“This season is unique and exciting because there are a lot of unknowns, as we have only seen Union this year,” Halac said. “It is always exciting to play someone new and the playoffs just add to that excitement.”
Benton will travel to West Marshall to open their regional play the same day. The two teams have faced each other this season, with the Trojans emerging victorious.
“We definitely got to be on our A game,” Embretson said. “If we win, we have Mount Vernon next. A lot of things need to happen to compete against them. We have to take advantage of every opportunity we can against these teams.”