Jesup’s massive cross country invitational saw Benton, CPU and Union compete against 20+ teams on each side, as four area girls and two area boys placed in top 15 individually.
The CPU girls finished third as a team with senior Kora Katcher finishing sixth with a time of 19:50. Sophomore Emma Wilkerson finished 18th with a time of 21:09, followed by freshman Sydney McCormick in 19th with a time of 21:11, freshman Emily Bowe 38th with a time of 22:27 and freshman Madison Bockenstedt 44th with a time of 22:40.
“This is a pretty big meet and we ran it well,” CPU co-coach Lew Paine said. “We ran against some good competitors. We’ve still got a few injuries before we’re back to full strength.”
Union senior Ellie Rathe won the meet with a time of 18:57, extending her streak to seven wins this season. The Knights placed sixth as a team behind sophomore Lauren Youngblut in 13th with a time of 20:42, freshman Amilia Condon 30th with a time of 21:55, freshman Lily Lorenzen 86th with a time of 24:09, and sophomore Sydney Anton 99th with a time of 24:42.
“We’ve kind of plateaued and I think after three meets last week we’re still recovering,” Union coach Justin Parson said. “We’ve accomplished a lot so far and now we’re going to look to lower times here a bit. We’ll make one last push with these final meets coming up.”
After edging out Union by two points at Vinton-Shellsburg’s meet, Benton placed seventh with sophomore Jaida Lyons finishing 14th with a time of 20:42, senior Abby Rinderknecht 29th with a time of 21:53, junior Gwen King 35th with a time of 22:17, freshman Abbie Jones 74th with a time of 23:35 and freshman Haiden Moore 84th with a time of 24:07.
“We found ourselves in the middle of the starting line and were boxed in,” Benton coach Marty Thomae said. “We really spent the rest of the race chasing. From a team standpoint, we weren’t where we should be. I really can’t complain about the times because almost every girl had their second best time of the year, a few their best.”
CPU also led area teams in the boys race with a sixth place finish as senior Eli Larson won the meet with a time of 16:14. Sophomore Brody Behrens followed in 27th with a time of 18:19, sophomore Casey Kirtz 28th with a time of 18:20, Junior Teegan Fuessley 38th with a time of 18:30 and sophomore Bradley Jones 69th with a time of 19:04.
“Eli ran on cruise control, which was good to see after taking off the last meet,” Paine said. “We had a few personal bests and other who had times that weren’t too far off their own bests.”
Benton came in 11th as a team after suffering a similar setback to the girls. Junior Trey Schulte finished 11th with a season-best 17:35, followed by Isaac Morris in 40th with a time of 18:34, senior Owen Sadler 46th with a time of 18:36, sophomore Marcus Ricklefs 92nd with a time of 19:36, and senior Ryan Lange 110th with a time of 19:51.
“We had quite a bit of separation between Trey and Isaac as well as our pack than normal,” Thomae said. “We hope to have our full lineup back by next week.”
The Union boys finished 27th as freshman Kengo Uchiyama-Hansen finished 143rd with a time of 21:11, sophomore Sam Fehl 146th with a time of 21:14, sophomore Wyatt Hoy 151st with a time of 21:28, junior Asher Beerman 155th with a time of 21:38 and junior Conner Prestemon 156th with a time of 21:38.7.
“We got some pretty good times today,” Parson said. “They’re moving forward together as a group and making strides in the right direction. This team has been a work in progress since the beginning and their efforts are being noticed.”
Benton and Union will run at Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday, CPU alongside Vinton-Shellsburg at West Delaware on Tuesday.