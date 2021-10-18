VS volleyball made it a goal to reach the top eight pool of the WaMaC Conference Tournament for Thursday. From there, the Vikettes knew facing a ranked opponent was inevitable in such a strong conference.
“We went in with the goal of knocking off a ranked team,” VS coach Michelle Stepanek said. “We faced two strong teams and could come up with enough to beat them. Overall, I feel we played well.”
The Vikettes put together a strong start as they took the first set away from 4A fifth-ranked Marion 25-18. Their victory was short lived as the Wolves came back to win the second set 25-14 and third set 15-4. Senior Brynn Patterson had eight kills, junior Brylee Bruce 12 assists and junior Abby Davis 15 digs as she donned the libero jersey for the game.
“We were seeing a lot of teams hitting left and that’s where she plays,” Stepanek said. “We felt it was a move we could make and discussed it before. Errors and less talking gave Marion control back in the second set.”
VS then faced a familiar opponent in Benton, who had defeated the Vikettes twice on the season and extended their streak to three with a dominant 25-13, 25-14 decision. The Bobcats got a strong game out of both senior Grace Embretson (26 assists) and senior Alyssa Tegeler (13 kills, five blocks) as they hit .317 hitting.
“We had four girls with high hitting percentages, good serves and we didn’t allow ourselves to beat us,” Benton coach Mike Embretson said. “I don’t think the score really reflects how good Vinton is. They have good blocks, some decent hitters. We were just able to get things done in that game.”
The Bobcats also suffered a loss on the day to 3A top-ranked West Delaware 25-22, 25-19, playing competitively against the eventual conference runner-up and showing Embretson the team was gaining momentum from their tough end to the schedule.
“We were hitting shots that took West Delaware out of their game plan,” Embretson said. “A few errors here and there were enough to make a big enough difference. It was a great day of competition on both sides of the conference.”
While Center Point-Urbana found itself in the second pool with a 0-3 record from Monday, the Stormin’ Pointers looked the part of an improved team. CPU held steady against Maquoketa to win 25-22, 25-20 behind three kills each from senior Ella Person, junior Taylor Luscomb and freshman Logan Keller. Freshman Addy Tupa had nine digs in the win.
“The girls came out with great energy, great reads and hustle plays,” CPU coach Michelle Halac said. “This is a great turnaround from Monday, even Saturday. We took care of the ball and our hitters found some great angles against Maquoketa. They made some great choices offensively.”
The Stormin’ Pointers then were set up for a rematch with Williamsburg, whom they lost to on the road in a five-set nailbiter. Reinvigorated by their recent win, CPU sent the Raiders packing with a 25-17, 25-19 win. Person had five kills, Tupa four kills and seven digs in the win. Freshman Logan Keller had 13 assists.
“They beat us in five, so our mindset was to go out and beat them in two,” Halac said. “We’ve improved so much since that first game. It was great to see this team come out and play the way we knew they could.”
CPU traveled to Independence and VS to Union on Monday for the first round of Regional play. Benton will host Grinnell on Tuesday.