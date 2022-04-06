A constant drizzle greeted athletes at Tuesday’s Williamsburg Coed Invitational as several area track teams got their first action of the season and others more times to build off of.
The Benton boys were the top finish from the area in a close team race, finishing fifth and only one point behind the host Raiders. Junior Sam Wallace swept both the open 100m and 200m, with sophomore Carson Bruns placing sixth in the 100m and senior Aidan Thompson ninth alongside Wallace. Senior Colin Buch was fourth in the 110m hurdles and second in the 400m hurdles.
The Bobcats had the winning sprint medley relay with Malique Henderson, Bruns, Jacob Brecht and Harris clocking in at 1:35.98. The 4x100 of Bruns, Sam Wallace, Lawrence Wallace and Brecht were fourth with a time of 45.36 in a competitive field. A distance medley team of Mayson Mitchell, Bjorn Sunesen, Easton Pfiffner and Trey Schulte were fourth with a time of 3:56.
Center Point-Urbana’s boys team were sixth in their first meet of the season. Senior Aaron Kramer was fourth in the 100m dash and third in the 200m dash, anchoring for the sixth place 4x100 relay alongside Ben Hansen, Joe Dufoe and Cole Werner. Senior Eli Larson won the 3,200m run with a time of 9:41, also helping the 4x400 relay alongside Brecken Andersen, Jack Witte and Aiden Novoa to a fifth place finish. Werner gave the Stormin’ Pointers another champion in the open 400 with a time of 52.63. The 4x800 of Witte, Peyton Stowers, Andersen and Blayze Havel was second in the distance medley with a time of 8:40.
A slightly short handed VS team was 15th in their second meet of the season. Junior Elijah Blix was eighth in the 1,600m run with a time of 5:02. Blix anchored the distance medley relay with senior Taylor Anderson, sophomore Zach Staab, sophomore Reese Truax to a seventh place finish with a time of 4:07. Freshman Dallas Fairbanks was ninth in the high jump 10th in the 800m run with a time of 2:16.
CPU’s girls were also competing in their first meet of the season, placing sixth in the team race behind strong performances in their field events. Junior Taylor Luscomb was third in discus with a best throw of 97’-2” and second in shot put with a best of 37”. Senior Jaclyn Wooldridge was third in the shot put with a best of 36’-4.5”. Sophomore Ava Maloney won the long jump with a best of 16’-7.5”. Senior Ryley Goebel was second in the high jump with a best of five feet and anchored the 4x200 relay with Maloney, junior Laine Hadsall, junior Grace Kramer to a fifth place finish. Freshman Sydney Maue was fifth in the high jump.
Benton girls got in their first meet of the season, finishing 12th overall in the team race. Senior Alyssa Tegeler was fourth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.75 and anchored the shuttle hurdle relay with junior Hope Moore, senior Janelle Morris and senior Kiah Coffin to a second place finish. The 4x200 of junior Emma Von Ahsen, Hope Moore, junior Delaney Lohrer and Coffin were eighth with a time of 1:55. Benton’s 4x800 of senior Abby Rinderknecht, sophomore Jaida Lyons, freshman Abbie Jones and junior Gwen King was sixth with a time of 10:43.
All these teams will run at Benton’s home meet on Thursday, alongside the VS girls in action and the Union boys team.