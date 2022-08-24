The Mount Vernon Invite kicked off the cross country season for Benton, Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg on Tuesday after being canceled the previous two years, providing teams with an early test under the harsh summer sun.
On the girls side, Benton junior Jaida Lyons medaled in 10th place with a time of 21:17 to lead all area runners. Benton sophomore Abbie Jones followed her Bobcat teammate in 42nd with a time of 24:12, senior Gwen King 49th with a time of 24:44, sophomore Haiden Moore 63rd with a time of 25:46 and senior Delaney Lohrer 104th with a time of 28:28.
The Bobcats were 7th in the girls race, outpaced by The Stormin’ Pointers in sixth place despite several runners not finishing. Sophomore Sydney McCormick led CPU finishing 15th with a time of 21:58, followed by junior Emma Wilkerson in 18th with a time of 22:00, freshman Lily Miller 39th with a time of 23:59, sophomore Madison Bockenstedt 64th with a time of 25:59 and sophomore Julia Paine 67th with a time of 26:04.
The Vikettes finished 10th in the team race, led by sophomore Olivia Primrose in 52nd with a time of 24:46. Sophomore Ellie Weets followed in 106th with a time of 28:31, senior Molly Haisman 135th with a time of 31:22, sophomore Isabel Birker 137th with a time of 31:29 and sophomore Eryca Martin in 143th with a time of 32:23.
CPU boys matched their girls teammates with a sixth place team finish. Freshman Cayle Estling led the Stormin’ Pointers in 24th overall with a time of 18:20, followed by junior Brody Behrens in 38th with a time of 18:52, sophomore Carter Easton in 42nd with a time of 18:59, junior Carter Kirtz in 44th with a time of 19:10 and freshman Cooper Grimm in 45th with a time of 19:11.
VS senior Elijah Blix had the best finish of an area athlete, placing 16th overall with a time of 17:49. Junior Eli Page followed in 37th with a time of 18:51, freshman Alex Torres 43rd with a time of 19:06, junior Aldin Swanson 60th with a time of 19:37 and freshman Jack Blais 64th with a time of 19:43. The Vikings were eighth in the team race.
The Bobcat boys were 11th at team, led by junior Isaac Morris in 85th with a time of 20:15, freshman Caleb Olson 94th with a time of 20:36, senior Blake Daugherty 103rd with a time of 20:52, junior Marcus Ricklefs 116th with a time of 21:03, and senior Brandon Schultz in 131st with a time of 21:41.
CPU and VS will run at Oelwein, Benton at Williamsburg on Tuesday to continue their seasons.