Bobcat softball picked up its third sweep of a WaMaC West opponent on the season, this time at Independence on Monday with scores of 14-3 and 8-7 over the Mustangs.
Benton jumped to a 5-1 lead after one inning, extending their lead with a two-run homerun from senior Gabby McKee in the top of the third. The Bobcats were held in check for the next two innings before putting up seven runs in the top of the fifth. Indee had a chance to prevent a ten-run rule, yet could only come up with a single run in the bottom of the inning to end the first game in five. Sophomore Jessa DeMoss struck out four hitters and had four its herself in the win.
“We were a little flat in the middle of the game, but our bats came back towards the end and defensively we made plays,” assistant coach Tiffany Moore said. “We did a nice job of getting out on top and staying there.”
Game two saw the Mustangs score in the bottom of the first before freshman Lexie Pippert kicked off the Bobcat offense with an RBI double to score Sarah Gorkow. A single from junior Hope Moore and a Mustang error allowed Pippert and sophomore Emma Townsley runs to take a 3-1 lead. Indee tied in the third before another offensive explosion, highlighted by an RBI single from freshman Hannah Greiner to score Townsley and Moore, gave the Bobcats five runs in top of the fourth. Two-run fifth and seven innings put the Mustangs back in the game. Benton held off a tying run and Gorkow to DeMoss at first was the final out. Moore struck out five hitters in seven innings.
“It can be hard to attack the ball right away in a second game of a doubleheader after a big win,” Moore said. “The girls did a really nice job of getting the pitch that they wanted, driving out hard and then we ran the bases really well. I’m proud of Hope for getting the win in seven complete innings.”
The Bobcats (18-9) split with Solon 7-8 and 18-15 the next day. They will host 1A top-ranked North Linn on Thursday and then compete in tournament play at Jefferson on Friday.