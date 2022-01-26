After opening 2022 with a tight loss at Clear Creek-Amana, the Lady ‘Cats have gone three weeks without a single loss, including wins over Independence 63-29 and South Tama 51-8 this week.
“It’s been a busy stretch for us lately,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said after Monday’s home win over Indee. “Our energy level has been consistent considering that. “We’ve seen good things from a lot of the girls.”
Benton continued years worth of dominance over Indee in a makeup game Monday, jumping from a 9-6 start to score the remaining 13 points in the quarter. The Bobcats put up an efficient 43 percent shooting, assisting on 18 of their 21 makes on the night. The three ball was also Benton’s friend, with 10 triples finding the bottom of the basket. Sophomore McKenna Kramer had four of those triples, finishing with 16 points and two assists. Junior Jenna Twedt poured in 15 points and five assists.
“We did a good job switching out against multiple defenses,” Zittergruen said. “We executed well. Our shooters are getting more confident as the season goes on. More girls are showing they’re capable.”
While the Bobcats didn’t replicate their shooting success the next night at South Tama, their defense traveled as they held the Trojans to two made field goals. Another factor in their success at Tama came on the glass, out rebounding South Tama 45-16 in a commanding win.
“We’ll continue to work on things as we make this final push of the regular season,” Zittergruen said.
The Bobcats are now 15-3 on the season, tying their total wins from last season. Benton has four regular season games remaining, with one more road trip remaining to Independence on Tuesday. The last three games will all be at Benton, including the second game of the Benton County rivalry on Friday vs Vinton-Shellsburg. Senior night on February 8 will see the Bobcats face Clear Creek-Amana with the outright WaMaC West title potential on the line.
“It’s one game at a time,” Zittergruen said. “We’ll focus on one game after the next.”