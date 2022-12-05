TROY MILLS — Benton wrestling is 2-0 in duals to open the season as they took down Center Point-Urbana and North Linn in Troy Mills on Thursday.
A 16-second pin by junior Brennen Blegen, followed by four straight forfeits by the Lynx, was basically all the Bobcats needed to take down host North Linn. Blegen for the first of four pins earned by Benton in a 57-23 win.
Benton’s dominant evening continued with a 69-12 win over conference rival CPU. Benton sophomore Troy Kupka and CPU sophomore Oliver Brown open with a five-min match before the former got the fall at 5:19 mark. CPU junior Liam Jouanne followed up pinning Benton freshman Lane Wauters in the first period. From there however, the Bobcats scored 58 unanswered points.
The Stormin’ Pointers found more success in their dual with the Lynx as senior Teegan Fuessley, freshman Will Griswold and Jouanne each came away with pins. North Linn would come away with six pins and a 42-24 win.
Benton will host South Tama in their first home dual of the season on Thursday, while CPU will travel to Manchester to face Vinton-Shellsburg and West Delaware on Thursday.